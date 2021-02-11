Winnsboro Elementary closed Feb. 12-23

According to a press release from The Franklin Parish School District, they are continuing efforts to combat COVID-19 to help protect their students and employees.

The Winnsboro Elementary School has numerous teachers in quarantine to the extent the school is unable to staff the school without combining classrooms.

Due to this issue, Winnsboro Elementary will be closed to students from Friday, Feb. 12 to Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The reason for this is due to the impossibility of increasing student numbers to classrooms because of the District’s protocol to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The school says they wish to reiterate that this decision is not a result of an outbreak but is in fact their decision to prevent an outbreak from occurring and to follow COVID guidelines.

During the closure, student lunches are available for pickup during the days the school would have been open and lesson module packs will be provided to students.