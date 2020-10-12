Sunday crash in Richland Parish kills West Monroe man

WEST MONROE, La. — A Sunday night crash in Richland Parish has claimed the life of a West Monroe, Louisiana State Police say.

According to LSP, the crash happened shortly before 10:20 P.M. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, along U.S. Highway 80.

An initial investigation has revealed a 2014 Ford F-150, driven by 38-year-old Dillon Dust, was head west along U.S. Highway 80 when, for reason still under investigation, the vehicle ran off of the left side of the road and struck a large tree.

The vehicle came to a stop after hitting the tree and then caught fire. Dust, who LSP says was not wearing his seatbelt, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation and a toxicology sample has been submitted for analysis.