Summer time spike in crime Video

MOREHOUSE PARIAH, La. - Law enforcement officials indicate that they're seeing a spike in burglaries and thefts. One woman tells NBC 10 the spike in crime has her worried about the safety of her grandchildren.

Tara Smith says she's lived in Bastrop for over forty years and she's never seen crime as bad as it is today.

"As a kid and growing up there was crime but not anything compared to what it is now," said Smith.

She claims gun violence, burglaries, thefts and more are tearing society apart. Smith says she takes simple precautions to protect herself and her family from being victims of crime.

"I don't allow a lot of people at my house, that cuts down on a lot of things. If they don't know what's in your house, they can't come in your house and burglarize. They're less likely to come in and burglarize you," she said.

Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs declares cell phones can be a useful tool in helping to prevent crime.

"There's a bunch of tvs that look just alike, but each one of them have serial numbers or something that makes that one stand out. We're all toting cameras on our hips take pictures of those items," Tubbs said.

The sheriff also makes known that something as simple as locking your car door can go a long way. Smith says that's one thing, she makes sure to do.

"I have an old beat up truck but I still lock it."

Sheriff Tubbs asserts that crime is more mobile these days and it sometimes can cross parish lines. However he reveals that law enforcement agencies work together to help fight it.

"Investigators stay in touch, we also use technology such as social media and then we have some secured sights that we put this information out there."

For Smith she believes if the community would ban together, crime may have a harder time sticking around.

"If everybody would get together as one, crime would be no problem to get rid of," she said.

Law enforcement officials ask that residents help them help you. They say to make it difficult for someone to see you as a target. Lock your items away and stay vigilant at all times.

