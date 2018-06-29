Summer temps hazardous for pets

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WJTV) - The heat is tough for everyone. Now, imagine walking around in a fur coat and how much tougher that might be. That's what it's like for animals. Area clinics are seeing a spike in animals with heatstroke.

WJTV's Grant Garland talked with the Mississippi State Emergency Clinic to find out more about what you can do to keep your pets safe.

Everyone meet Cotton, a British lab. You wouldn't know it but on Wednesday Cotton had a heat stroke.

Thankfully he's recovering. We asked the folks at Mississippi State's ER hospital how this could happen?

"So, anytime they are out in the heat we have to remember one their body temperature is higher, two their wearing a fur coat, and three they don't sweat like we do. They only dissipate heat through their mouth. So, it's the only one area where they can get rid of the heat. So, once they get hot, that's why they pant so hard. So, they're not able to get rid of the heat as fast as we are."

Just like humans, animals will show symptoms when affected by the heat.

"First and foremost is lethargy or just being kind of dumpy and not feeling like themselves, They might just go lay down and might not want to move. They can also start vomiting, They can have diarrhea. Things that you can also look for is their ears might get red where the skin is or under the gums might get bright red and then shaking, muscle tremors."

There are several things pet owners can do.

Provide shade and water

Let them play in a pool

Find an air-conditioned place they can stay during the hottest temps

"It's completely fine. The main thing is letting them drink too much of it. So, give them kind of a water source outside of the pool and try to direct to them to that when they want to drink to water but letting them swim in it is completely fine."

Exercise only early in the a.m. or late at night

Check the pavement, anything over 70 degrees can burn their paw pads

If your pet becomes overheated.