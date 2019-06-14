Summer moving tips to avoid being scammed

(KARK) - (6/14/19) We all know moving can be stressful, so you definitely don't want the added stress of trusting a moving company only to have that company take advantage of you.

Watch for signs of a "Fly By Night" company.

That's any company that has no address and no information about a mover's registration or insurance.

A warning sign is if phone calls are answered with a generic "Mover" rather than a company name.

Also, another sign is if the company doesn't make an on-site inspection, but instead does estimates over the phone.

Always be wary of unusual requests, like a large down payment or a full payment in advance.

It's also ALWAYS important to get all costs in writing.

