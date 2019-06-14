Local News

Summer moving tips to avoid being scammed

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 07:43 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 07:43 AM CDT

(KARK) - (6/14/19) We all know moving can be stressful, so you definitely don't want the added stress of trusting a moving company only to have that company take advantage of you.

Watch for signs of a "Fly By Night" company. 

That's any company that has no address and no information about a mover's registration or insurance.

A warning sign is if phone calls are answered with a generic "Mover" rather than a company name.

Also, another sign is if the company doesn't make an on-site inspection, but instead does estimates over the phone.

Always be wary of unusual requests, like a large down payment or a full payment in advance.

It's also ALWAYS important to get all costs in writing.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News