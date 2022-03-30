HAMBURG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– The state of Arkansas is still seeing a shortage of school teachers and substitutes, even though covid-19 cases are trending down.

On Thursday March 31st, the Hamburg School District invites anyone, who is interested in becoming a substitute teacher, to an open opportunity to get registered.

From 9 AM to 10 AM, residents in the community are welcome to the Hamburg School District Administrative Office to get registered.

HSP Superintendent Tracy Streeter explained what residents can expect to see tomorrow, “We have a big meeting room set up with chromebook, laptops…things of that nature. They can come in and we can assist them in the registration process.”

The Arkansas Department of Education is partnering with HSP to help encourage and attract more individuals to the school system.

“One thing they are doing is waiving the fee for the background checks. That’s a big deal to us as a school district and its certainly a big deal to the substitutes themselves,” said Streeter.