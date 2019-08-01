STUDY: SUVs, Trucks dominate the roads of the Arklamiss

WEST MONROE, La. (8/1/2019) — According to the website iseecars.com, the Chevrolet Suburban is the king of the road in northeast Louisiana & southern Arkansas.

According to iSeeCars data, the average driver logs 11,987 miles on their vehicle per year. However, certain vehicles are more likely to exceed this average, while other vehicles are driven far less.

They asked “Which vehicles do owners drive the most per year?” To find out, iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 2.3 million car sales of 10-year-old cars, identifying the top 13 vehicles with the highest annual mileage.

In our area, the vehicle that logs the most miles per year is the Chevrolet Suburban. Three of the others in the top five are cousins to the Suburban

Chevrolet Suburban GMC Yukon XL Chevrolet Tahoe Ford F-150 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Nationwide, the study showed the Suburban also lead the list as the car with the most average miles per year.

When looking at passenger cars only, the Toyota Prius was the most driving car.

As for the least driven cars in America, it’s almost all luxury or sports cars, with the Chevy Corvette convertible at the top of the list.

CLICK HERE to read the full study.