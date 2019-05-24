Study finds Mississippi to be most dangerous state for motorcyclists

(5/24/19) JACKSON, Ms. (WJTV) — Summer is practically here and Memorial Day weekend means more motorcyclists are hitting the streets.

But a nationwide study shows Mississippi in recent years is the most dangerous state for bikers.

The study was done by quote wizard who is a company that works in the auto insurance field. What they found is in 2017 forty motorcyclists died in Mississippi from accidents and it’s usually the driver of the car who’s at fault.

Not only a way of transportation, motorcycles are lifestyles, and livelihoods but sometimes not respected on the road.

“Motorists aren’t looking for motorcycles to be using the roadway,” Jeff Myers said. “People are looking for a large vehicle and they wound up taking a quick glance change lanes and they’re directly on top of a motorcycle.”

All it takes is one simple tap by a car to a bike and the cost can be deadly.

“If you merge over in a motorcycles lane and bump that motorcycle in any kind of way, it can send it off the road and cause a very serious accident,” Jackson police biker Mark Hodges told us.

The study found for every 10,000 registered bikers in the state of Mississippi nearly 15 died from being hit on the road. So motorcyclists urge the public even behind these handlebars is also a life.

“They do have different features in vehicles now with side scanners and stuff, but it doesn’t always pick up a motorcycle,” Myers said. “You always have to do a head check before changing a lane no matter what vehicle it is.”

“The bikers use hand signs there are several hand signs for bikers to use,” Sirena Wilson stated. “If they’re getting over, if they’re getting ready to turn we’re hoping the community and car drivers will start learning those signs as well.”

Local motorcyclist Keith Ferguson knows the reality of these harsh stats all too well after being hit while riding. It took him four months just to walk again.

“I was T-boned by a car riding to Orlando,” Ferguson said. “I had a fractured femur, and tibia, a C2 and C6 fracture and head trauma and a broken wrist.”

The bikers we spoke with also told us the common space you should keep between your bike and a car is a five second time frame and as always on the road put down the cell phone.