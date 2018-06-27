Students show academic growth with new Head Start provider

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News-Star

OUACHITA PARISH (The News-Star) - According to our partners at the News-Star, children attending Head Start centers in Ouachita Parish showed rapid improvement in math, language, and social skills, according to a new report.

PRIME TIME, Inc. (PTI), a distinct corporation of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, analyzed end-of-year data for 2017-18, the organization’s first year of operating the Head Start programming in Ouachita Parish. Through local, state, and national collaborations in education and family engagement, PTI has focused on closing the achievement gap and building a better future for children, families, and communities.

The results after one year are promising. During the 2017-18 term, students showed significant academic growth on the Teaching Strategies Gold (TS Gold) assessments. PTI set goals for mastery of skills for 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds attending the program, aiming for 35 percent mastery in each domain by year’s end.

