UPDATE: The home owner was the only person in the house at the time of the fire. Her dog woke her up and she was able to get out of the house safely. The fire is now out.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There’s currently a fire in the 100 block of Malvern Street in south Monroe.

Monroe Police and the Monroe Fire Department are on scene.

We’re working to get more details and will update you as more information comes in.