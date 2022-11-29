WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe announces street closures for the 2022 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade, which will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the downtown areas of West Monroe and Monroe.

The parade’s theme this year is “Christmas Past and Present” and the parade will begin at 3:30 PM. The parade’s route for this year has been changed due to road construction near the Endom Bridge. The parade will begin on North 4th Street in West Monroe and will travel along Bridge Street before crossing the Lea Joyner Bridge.

The parade will enter Monroe by turning right on North 3rd Street, then right on Washington Street, then right on Walnut Street, then left on Louisville Avenue before crossing the Lea Joyner Bridge back into West Monroe. The parade will turn left onto Trenton Street and end at the corner of Wood and North 4th Streets.

Saturday is considered as a pedestrian day in downtown West Monroe to ensure public safety. The following street closures will go into effect on Saturday, December 3rd,2022, in preparation for the parade and Christmas festivities:

Trenton Street will be closed to all traffic from Pine to Wood Street, beginning at 7:00 AM

Trenton Street from Bridge to Pine Street will be closed to traffic, beginning at 1:00 PM

Endom Bridge will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians at 4:30 PM until the completion of the Christmas on the River Fireworks Show presented by the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group (the fireworks show begins at 6:00 PM)

Louisville Bridge will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians beginning at 3:00 PM until the parade is completed.

Stella Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 3:00 PM until the end of the parade

Wood Street from Trenton to North 4th Street will be closed at 3:00 PM

Cotton Street will be used for emergency traffic and downtown merchant parking only.

Commerce Street will be closed at 7:00 AM and will reopen after the fireworks.

The following events are taking place that day in downtown West Monroe:

8:30 AM – Christmas on the River 5K and Christmas on the River Walk at 8:45 AM

11:00 AM – 7:00 PM – food trucks and festivities in Alley Park

3:00 PM to 6:00 PM – live music in Alley Park featuring The Hot Grits Band

3:30 PM – Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade

6:00 PM – Christmas on the River Fireworks Show presented by the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group

7:00 to 9:00 PM – wagon rides throughout the Christmas lights; pick up at Alley Park every 30 minutes.

For more information about street closures, please contact the West Monroe Police Department at (318) 396-2772. Information about Christmas activities can be found at www.christmasontheriver.org.