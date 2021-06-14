Strauss Theatre announces schedule and prices for its 90th season

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Strauss Theatre has announced its schedule of shows and prices for its historic 90th season of live theatre!

Five different shows will be going this season, with the following schedule:

Disaster!: A 70’s Disaster Movie… Musical! — Straight from Broadway, Disaster! is a new musical featuring some of the most unforgettable songs of the 70’s! With snappy dialogue and larger-than-life characters, audiences will go wild for this hilarious homage! Disaster! will be showing September 16-19 and 23-25.

The Man Who Came To Dinner — After slipping and falling, a theatre critic and radio personality must recuperate for six weeks, engaging in hilarious hijinks that involve a mummy sarcophagus, penguins, love triangles, and more! The Man Who Came To Dinner will be showing November 4-7 and 12-13.

Nunsense: A Musical Comedy — In this hilarious musical farce, a convent of nuns must stage a fundraiser to bury four members of their order that died in a cooking accident… and who are currently being stored in the freezer! Nunsense will be showing January 13-16 and 20-22.

The Odd Couple: Female Version — In this gender-swapped revision of the classic story, Olive invites a freshly-dumped Florence to move in with her. Hilarity ensues as their very different personalities clash, climaxing in a double date with a set of brothers! The Odd Couple will be showing March 17-20 and 25-26.

Company: A Musical Comedy — From Stephen Sondheim, this game-changing musical is largely regarded as a trailblazer of the dark comedy, modern musical genre. The winner of six Tony Awards, Company features many of Sondheim’s best known songs. Company will be showing April 21-24 and 28-30.

According to Mrs. Donna Branson, Business Manager of Strauss Theatre, there are several different membership packages to choose from, with discounted prices through the month of June.

The Pick 3 package includes 1 ticket to 3 shows of your choice for only $75 or $90 after July 1.

The Regular package includes 1 ticket to every show in the season for only $125 or $135 after July 1.

The Patron package includes 2 tickets to each show in the season, 20% off 2 guest tickets per show, early reservations, your name listed in the program, and opening night entry for only $250 or $275 after July 1.

The Benefactor package includes 4 tickets to each show in the season, 20% off 4 guest tickets per show, early reservations, your logo in the program, and opening night entry for only $500 or $550 after July 1.

For more information or to purchase your ticket package, please contact Mrs. Donna Branson by calling the Strauss Theatre at (318) 323-6681 or by email at bom@strausstheatre.com or ticket packages can be purchased online at www.strausstc.com.

