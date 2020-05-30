Strauss Theater prepares for reopening with deep clean; plans for future of shows

MONROE, La (05/30/20) — Even though the Strauss Theater’s curtains have been closed, staff is waiting in the wings and working behind the scenes for the next time they can bring down the house.

“We’ve been very busy with planning the completion of our last season and the launch of our new season in the Fall,” said Bob Chambless, President of Board of Directors at Strauss Theater Center.

Saturday morning, volunteers met at the theater to get a head start on the reopening.

“We’re doing a deep clean of the theater right now from the ceiling to the baseboards, from the seats to the carpet. It’s our goal to make this a very safe place for our volunteers, and our staff, and of course our audience,” said Chambless.

They’ve added hand sanitizer stations throughout the building. Right now, the Board of Directors says they do have a plan in place and a preliminary schedule, but they’re waiting until it’s safe to move forward.

“We’re waiting on the state guidelines to make sure that we’re in sync with what they state recommends for how that opening is going to look. We want to be very careful about doing the right thing,” said Chambless.

Until they can call “showtime”, the Strauss Theater is doing everything they can to make up for money lost.

“We have a campaign going on, it’s called Raise the Curtain again. COVID-19 has caused us to basically miss four months of revenue, revenue that we count on,” said Chambless.

Next Saturday, the theater will have the equipment to deep clean the carpet throughout the building. For more information about the Strauss Theater and how to get involved with the Raise the Curtain campaign, visit their website here.