MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Monday August 9 shortly after 11 a.m., deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office SCAT team conducted a search warrant at a home on Rayfield Lane which led to the arrest of two Monroe men.

When deputies arrived at the home, they located 48-year-old Anthony Flintroy, and 45-year-old Brandon Flintroy. Deputies then located approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 90 grams of marijuana, 5 Alprazolam tablets, a glass vial with .25 ounces of PCP, 1 gram of THC edibles and a digital scale.