STORM DAMAGE: Viewer photos and videos of Laura damage across Northeast Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. — As Hurricane Laura moved through Louisiana on Thursday morning, high winds and steady rains began causing problems for many residents.
The footage above shows a Chevron gas station on North 7th Street in West Monroe being damaged by high winds Thursday morning.
While at the Hilton Garden Inn, several light poles were taken down by the high winds.
In Monroe, high winds made their way down through the street (above, sent in by Kimberly Jones) while near ULM a tree fell onto a home and caused massive damage. (below, sent in by Queenie Green)
Also in Monroe, a viewer caught a lightning strike on camera. This footage was sent in by Mon Ross.
GALLERY OF STORM DAMAGE PHOTOS FROM AROUND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA:
