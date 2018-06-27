Stinging sea lice warning posted at some Florida beaches

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/WFLA) - (6/27/18) Pensacola Beach lifeguards are warning swimmers about stinging sea lice.

The lifeguards flew Purple Flags at Pensacola area beaches on Tuesday because of the sea lice.

Experts say sea lice are really the larvae of marine life, like jellyfish.

Sea lice is also called sunbather’s eruption, according to the Florida Department of Health. Residents and tourists along 250 miles of Florida’s southern Atlantic coastline have previously complained about the rash. Sea lice is often reported during the months of March through August.