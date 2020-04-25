Stinging buck moth caterpillars active in some states

(AP) — It’s stinging caterpillar season in Mississippi and Louisiana — spiny buck moth caterpillars are out and about.

The Mississippi State University Extension Service put out a statement Tuesday about buck moth caterpillars, which the LSU AgCenter says can be found from east Texas to Florida and up the East Coast to Maine.

They’re fearsome-looking critters, armed with rows of branched spines that are attached to venom glands.

Even a glancing touch from a falling caterpillar brings instant pain and swelling.

Mississippi extension service entomologist Blake Layton says the best defense is to know about the caterpillars and avoid close contact.

