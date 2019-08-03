Sterlington woman driving SUV drags bicyclist 100 feet in hit and run accident

MONROE, La. — (8/3/19) A Sterlington woman was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning in connection to a hit and run accident dragging and injuring a bicyclist.

On August 3, 2019, at 2:58 a.m., the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a hit and run accident on the corner of Central Avenue and Delta Street in Monroe where a GMC Envoy crashed into a pedestrian on a bicycle on Central Avenue.

The suspect who was later identified as 36-year-old Tiffany Heard left the scene but was later located by Ouachita Parish deputies at Harvey Avenue in Sterlington.

Heard told officers that she did hit a person on a bike and left the scene because someone had taken the victim away from the scene.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the police report, further investigation revealed that the victim was dragged approximately 100 feet after impact.

Records showed Heard to have a suspended driver’s license and the vehicle she was driving had no insurance. Police said Heard emitted a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and body during initial contact. She admitted to having a few beers before the accident.

Heard was transported to St. Francis Medical Center where she voluntarily submitted to a blood test which was sent to the Louisiana State Crime Lab.

Heard was handcuffed and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center.

She was charged with Hit and Run Driving (Misdemeanor), Negligent Injuring, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended and No Motor Vehicle Insurance.

Her bond was set at $1,500.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.