Sterlington Police warns public of phone scam circulating the area

STERLINGTON La. – (6/27/19) The Sterlington Police Department is warning the public of a scam circulating the area.

The scam is a call from people representing themselves as being from the Office of Social Security Administration. They will tell you to call a number and give them the last four numbers of your SSN or there will be a warrant issued for your arrest. Officers say 1-432-897-2855 is one of the numbers scammers are using.

Sterlington Police say do not give them any information and warn family and friends.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.