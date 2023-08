UPDATE: Sidney Kale Smith has been found safe.

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department is asking for help in locating 17-year-old Sidney Kale Smith. Sidney is a White female and was last seen around 10:30 PM yesterday leaving her residence with an unidentified person or persons.

If you have any information on Sidney or her whereabouts, please notify the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Sterlington Police Department.