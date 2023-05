STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department congratulated Anna Brooke Hinson and Jacob Guthrie for receiving this year’s Keep Kids Safe Sgt. David Elahi Memorial Scholarships.

Photo courtesy of Sterlington Police Department

With the generous donations from the community, this scholarship has been available for the past seven years. Each student who is selected for this scholarship is awarded $1000.

The Sterlington Police Department hopes to continue giving out the scholarships with the support of the community.