STERLINGTON, La (KTVE/KARD) —

Sterlington Panther’s high school baseball opens three-game series with St Fredrick Warriors.

Panthers were first to get on the board with 2 runs in the first 2 innings of the game.

Next, St Fred struggled to make offensive moves to tie or take the lead as the panthers came into the third inning scoring another 3 runs to get 5 total runs on the boards.

The remaining innings of the game St Fred managed to get two runs however the defending champs of class 3A, Sterlington finished game one with the final 6-2.

Next game will be Friday March 4th First Pitch at 6:00pm at Sterlington High School.