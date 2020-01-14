Sterlington man arrested for illegal carrying of weapons

Farmerville, La (01/14/20)— Extremely dark-tinted windows on a vehicle driven by a Union Parish resident resulted in an arrest for illegal carrying of weapons.

According to a press release, A Union Parish sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Bennett Ray Scarborough, age 22, of Sterlington, about 8:30 A.M. on Sunday on La. Hwy. 33 south of Farmerville.

Sheriff Dusty Gates said the deputy reported that when the suspect was asked to step out of the vehicle that he noticed two pocket-knife clips, one in each front pocket.

The deputy asked Scarborough to lift both arms over his head so he could retrieve the weapons for officer safety.

It was at this time that Scarborough told the deputy that one was a .22 Magnum North American Arms pistol. The other was a pocket knife, the sheriff said.

Scarborough did not have a conceal carry permit and was arrested.

When asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, the deputy reported that Scarborough said no but the vehicle was not legal.

Gates said the vehicle had a switched license plate and that the suspect had no insurance.

Scarborough received citations for switched plates, no insurance and having objects on the rear-view mirror obstructing his view. He was not cited for the dark tint.

His bail on illegal carrying of a weapon was set at $10,000 by Third District Court Judge Bruce Hampton.

