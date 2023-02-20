STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department warns residents of recent scams involving apps like Cash-app.

A couple of scams happened at two convenience stores Sunday, February 19.

One incident included an individual calling a local business pretending to be law enforcement.

“We want to make sure that people understand that law enforcement will never call you on the phone and have you investigate us,” said Chief of Police Barry Bonner.

According to reports, an individual called a local store stating he was with law enforcement. Bonner says the individual instructed the clerk there was counterfeit money in the cash register and to take it out and put it in an envelope. The clerk was ordered to go to another store to make a Cash-app drop.

“The clerk overheard the conversation between the young person, who was coming over to do this, and he could tell that the person was being very demanding; and forceful. He said the transaction was not going to happen. ‘I’m not going to make this cash deposit,’'” explained Bonner.

Another similar incident also happened the same day around the area. This time, James Cox, an employee at another local business, was face-to-face with the individual during the closing shift.

“Eventually as we proceeded to the front, the man was walking behind me in a hoodie, hands in his pocket. I’m thinking I’m about to be robbed,” said Cox.

The individual was instructed over the phone to proceed with a Cash-App transaction.

“He got on the phone with this person, and he basically started bossing him, and intimidating him, telling him what he needed to do,” explained Cox.

Local officials did not report any injuries during these incidents. Both transactions were canceled just in time.

“If your gut is telling you something isn’t right, stop what you are doing. Don’t do anything else. Call your local police department,” Cox added.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, contact your local police. Never give your personal information over the phone.