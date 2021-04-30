Sterlington Alderman resigns

STERLINGTON, La. — The Town of Sterlington now has a vacancy on the board of alderman.

The News-Star reports that Alderman Trey Vocker III resigned earlier this week. Vocker told The News-Star that he doesn’t see eye-to-eye with Mayor Caesar Velazquez and has concerns that everything being handled by the mayor’s office may not be procedurally sound.

Vocker was one of two who volunteered for the alderman position after former alderman Benjamin Hobson moved to West Monroe in April 2020. He was the only candidate who qualified for the November 3 special election.

The News-Star reports that another special election will be scheduled to fill the vacancy once the town has a notarized copy of Vocker’s resignation to send to the Louisiana Secretary of State.