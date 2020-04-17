Statewide Burn Ban Modification Announcement for Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La. – The Office of the State Fire Marshal has issued a change to the state wide burn ban allowed the parishes of Ouachita, Bossier, and DeSoto to temporarily lift the burn ban on debris following the storm damage.

The change is to allow Bossier, Ouachita, and DeSoto Parish to burn storm debris.

According to the State Fire Marshal, this is a temporary ban lift to assist with cleanup following the storms earlier this week.

This ban lift is in effect unless local authorities say otherwise.

