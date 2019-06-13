Local News

State Urban Search and Rescue to hold annual training

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 02:59 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 02:59 PM CDT

ZACHARY, La. - (6/13/19) The Louisiana State Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) will be conducting active training from point-of-departure procedures to demobilization for all members of the State Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team managed by the State Fire Marshal's Office this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The training will be taking place at the Joint Emergency Services Training Center in Zachary, LA.

Team Representatives attending will be Task Force 1 (New Orleans area), Task Force 2 (Baton Rouge area), Task Force 3 (Shreveport area), Regional Response Team or RRT-3 (River Parishes area), RRT-4 (Lafayette area), RRT-6 (Alexandria area), RRT-8 (Monroe area), and RRT-9 (Northshore area).
  
The practical exercises on display at Saturday's training will be an all-encompassing response to a disaster including physical, technical and K-9 searches, extrication of "victims" in heavy and light-frame structural collapses, shoring operations and hazardous materials, confined space and rope rescue operations. This statewide exercise is held once a year to ensure teams are not only up-to-date with their training but to test that training together as one, state unit. 

