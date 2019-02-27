State shifts funding for 2016 flood victims

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) - (2/27/19) Governor John Bel Edwards office announced on Wednesday it's plan to move around millions of dollars in HUD disaster recovery funds to help 2016 flood victims.

An initiative called Amendment 11 would reallocate about 172 millions dollars from a federal disaster block grant to help create new programs and to make some necessary changes for beneficiaries.

The funds would help expand homeowner and rental assistance, create new programs to prevent homelessness, and establish a flood insurance premium program for eligible applicants.

The Office of Community Development announced today that the public comment period begins today, and ends March 12.

