State Rep. Lance Harris suspends congressional campaign to focus on hurricane recovery

WEST MONROE, La. (The News-Star) — According to our content partners at The News-Star, State Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, said Monday he will pause his campaign for the 5th Congressional District seat to focus on Hurricane Laura recovery.

“I’ve instructed my congressional campaign team to stop campaigning while we respond to the aftermath of Hurricane Laura,” Harris said in a statement. “There will be plenty of time to campaign, but right now isn’t it. There are families all over this district and state with no food, no water, no power and no place to sleep.

“We will be working around the clock to get relief and aid to the people who need it and find solutions for the long road to recovery.”

