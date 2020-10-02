State Police working wreck near Highway 165 and Ticheli Road

by: Jenn Hensley

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police are working a serious wreck.

The wreck happened around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1 near Highway 165 & Ticheli Road in Monroe.  Traffic is backing up in the intersection.

A state trooper was involved in the crash.  Right now we don’t know the condition of the other driver.

Officers are still investigating the wreck and we will bring you more details as we get them.

