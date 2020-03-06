State Police: Vehicle submerged in Cheniere Lake after car runs off road, driver is okay

WEST MONROE, La. — Louisiana State Police are currently working a vehicle accident that left one woman with a vehicle.
Just after 10:30 AM, reports began coming in of a vehicle partially submerged at Cheniere Lake.
According to law enforcement, a woman was driving along Highway 3033 when she failed to negotiate a curve and drove the vehicle into the water.
When the vehicle hit the water, her windows rolled down and she was able to escape with the help of a bystander.
Police say the woman is okay but her car is completely submerged.
