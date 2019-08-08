State Police: Unrestrained driver killed in Lincoln Parish Crash

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — A Dubach man has been killed after a single-vehicle crash in Lincoln Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, the accident happened on August 7 just after 4 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 15, south of Hwy 2.

Police say that a 2002 Dodge Ram, driven by 69-year-old Danny Murphy, was heading west on Highway 152 when, for unknown reasons, the truck ran off of the road and struck a concrete culvert.

Murphy, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology report has been submitted and this crash remains under investigation.

