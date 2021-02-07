State Police searching for 10-year-old New Iberia girl; Last seen getting into car driven by older man with sideburns

NEW IBERIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — New Iberia Police and State Police have asked for the public’s help to find 10- year-old Jalisa Lasalle of New Iberia.

According to police, Lasalle was reported missing from a family members home early in the day on Sunday in 1400 block of Fulton Street.

She was last seen getting into a gray 4-door car (possibly Nissan or Honda) being driven by an older black male with sideburns, and wearing a hat, police said.

At approximately 4’6 to 4’9 inches tall, police said Lassalle weighs between 75 and 80 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jean pants., police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or dial 911.