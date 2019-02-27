State Police investigating Louisiana Special Education Center

(2/27/19) ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) – State Police are investigating allegations of misconduct at the Louisiana Special Education Center in Alexandria.

We reached out to Louisiana Department of Education Spokeswoman Sydni Dunn who couldn’t go into detail about the allegations.

“There have been allegations of serious infractions in January, involving residents at the Louisiana Special Education Center in Alexandria,” Dunn said in a statement. “The Department of Education and Special School District have reported all known facts to State Police, and an investigation is now underway.

Dunn said a few employees are currently on leave, as a result.

“Select staff have been placed on paid leave until the conclusion of the investigation so that the inquiry can proceed fairly and efficiently. During this time, LSEC is continuing its outstanding daily work of servicing students’ needs.”

LSEC Director Kristy Flynn couldn’t be reached for comment.

Former Rapides Parish Superintendent Dr. Gary Jones is now the President of the Board of Secondary and Elementary Education. He represents the 5th District, which includes Rapides Parish.

“I’ve heard both sides of the story, but I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to comment on something that is going on,” Dr. Jones said.

The state facility is one of three overseen by BESE and LDOE. It provides services for orthopedic and multi-challenged students ages 3 through 32 years.