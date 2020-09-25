State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting in LaSalle Parish

LaSalle Parish, La. – Officials with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP/AFO) say they’re investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the Whitehall community.
According to LSP/AFO, they were requested to investigate the shooting by the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO).
The preliminary investigation revealed LPSO had secured a domestic violence felony warrant for 29-year-old Jessie A. Hudnall of Whitehall.
As deputies attempted to serve the warrant, deputies say Hudnall fled to a residence in Whitehall and barricaded himself inside.
Per the press release statement by Louisiana State Police, Hudnall and Deputies exchanged gunfire and Hudnall sustained a gunshot wound.
Hudnall was transported to a local hospital; however, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
One of the LPSO Deputies sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
This investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.
We will update this article as we receive more information.
