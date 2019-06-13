State Police holding free child passenger safety seat check event in Monroe

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONROE, La. - (6/13/19) On Saturday, June 15, 2018, Louisiana State Police Troop F and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will provide free child passenger safety seat checks in Monroe.

These checks will be conducted by certified child passenger safety technicians who will provide hands-on child safety seat inspections and answer questions at no charge.

The event will take place at Sparks Nissan located at 1100 Auto Mall Drive in Monroe from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A limited number of seats will be available, free of charge, for those in need of a seat for their child.

It is estimated at least 3 out of 4 child restraint systems are being misused. This free child passenger safety check event is a great opportunity for caregivers to ensure their child is in an age and weight appropriate child restraint and to have that child restraint checked and/or installed free of charge.

Child safety seats and booster seats save lives. They offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash.

During the past 30 years, nearly 9,000 lives have been saved by the use of child restraints according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It is important that caregivers ensure children are properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat, booster seat, or seat belt—every trip, every time.

Support for this event is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and Sparks Nissan.

Every Louisiana State Police troop is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as a child safety seat "Inspection Station". Troop F Troopers/technicians are available seven days a week to inspect car seats.

Appointments can be made by calling (318) 345-0000 or (318) 345-2810. Please take advantage of these free services to ensure the safety of your child.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

