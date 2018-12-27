Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Nathaniel Ussery III (Photo courtesy: Louisiana State Police)

RAPIDES PARISH, La. - (12/27/18) The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) has arrested the former Chief of the Ball Police Department on five charges after an almost year-long investigation.

In January 2018, LSP AFO received a criminal complaint, from the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office, regarding alleged misconduct in office by former Chief Nathaniel Ussery III, 34, of Pineville.

Based on information obtained from the investigation, true bills were returned on December 18, 2018 by the 9th Judicial District Court Grand Jury, charging Ussery III with abuse of office, payroll fraud, malfeasance in office, filing or maintaining false public records, and injuring public records.

Earlier today, Ussery III was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on all five charges.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.