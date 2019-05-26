State Police: 21-year-old driver killed after crashing into horse

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HAMMOND, La. - (5/26/19) An unrestrained driver was killed after crashing into a horse in south Louisiana.

On Sunday, May 26, 2019, at approximately 2:53 AM, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal crash on LA 1040 [Old Baton Rouge Highway] near Baker Lane in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash has claimed the life of 21-year-old Javonte Lamone Johnson.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Johnson was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta eastbound on LA 1040. A dark colored horse was standing in the eastbound lane. Johnson braked and swerved slightly to the left, but struck the horse. The impact caused heavy damage to the windshield and roof of Johnson's vehicle. Following the crash, Johnson's vehicle continued beneath the horse, ran off the left side of the roadway, and overturned.

Johnson was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He was ejected from his vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office. Impairment is unknown. Blood samples were collected and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Ownership of the horse is part of the ongoing investigation.

Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. Please take a moment to speak with your loved ones about the importance of their safe decisions. Remind them to always wear a seatbelt, never drive impaired, and to avoid distractions. The conversation could be the difference in a serious crash.

