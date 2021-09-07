State of Local Government: Leaders of Monroe and West Monroe make plans for the future

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Leaders across both major cities in Ouachita Parish met at an annual Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Tuesday.

The theme was Bridging Monroe and West Monroe with new development and new opportunties.

According to the City of Monroe, they plan reimagining it’s downtown by simply attracking more people, along with rebuilding the water system. Their goal is to make it similar to what is used in Baton Rouge.

The City of West Monroe says they are full steam ahead with the sports complex off I-20, as well as a children’s museum coming to town.

When we talked to both city leaders, they say they feel positive growth begins with an enhanced quality of life.

Monroe Mayor, Friday Ellis, says, “I think it’s important to have events like this because a lot of folks in the public may not understand all of the things concurrent projects that the city is going through. But it also talks about how both cities Monroe and West Monroe and the Parish are working together to create a great environment for everyone”

Local businesses in the community also took part in the state of local government.