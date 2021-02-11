State of Emergency issued for Morehouse Parish

As of 3:00 PM, Thursday, February 11, 2021, the Morehouse Parish Police Jury President Terry Matthews has called a State of Emergency for Morehouse Parish.

This State of Emergency has been called due to dangerously cold temperatures and the probability of significant winter precipitation which has been predicted over the next week.

Terry Matthews says emergency actions and preparations are required for Morehouse Parish to address both the potential need to provide shelter to residents and the need to prepare and implement a response to the expected winter storm and the risks to life and property associated with the the storm.