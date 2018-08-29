State lawmakers tackle sewage overflowing in Louisiana

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) - (8/28/18) State Rep. Paul Hollis commissioned a plan to abolish untreated, raw sewage across Louisiana on Tuesday.

A team of experts convened at the State Capitol Building to iron out ways to stop the flow of sewage onto Louisiana streets.

Just two months ago, BRProud.com covered a story where raw sewage ran rampant in a North Baton Rouge apartment complex for weeks. That issue was rectified moments after we aired the story.

According to Louisiana's House of Representatives, this the skillful group held their first series of hearings in areas of the state that have the most problems with leaky sewer pipes and problem treatment plants on August 28, 2018.

“Tasked with reviewing complaints, exploring protocols, and submitting recommendations to the Health and Welfare Committee, the Sanitary Sewer Systems Overflows Commission is the first step towards curbing sewage overflows in Louisiana," said Rep. Hollis.

BRProud.com caught up with Terry Duffy, an affiliate of Veolia North America, at the commission meeting hosted by Hollis.

Veolia is a company that manages waste water and treatment facilities in New Orleans.

"There's been a chronic under investment in the infrastructure," said Duffy.

"We're looking at a long-term plan, for capital improvements."

Duffy tells us Veolia is hoping to secure a contract in an effort to eliminate sewage from flowing into the wrong places.