State Fire Marshal investigating house fire in Homer, two bodies found inside

HOMER, La. — State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a house fire in Homer that involves two deaths.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the Homer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Dr. M.L.K. Jr Street around 2:45 AM on Tuesday.

Firefighters later found the bodies of two people inside the home.

Details are limited at this time and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: