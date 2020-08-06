State Fire Marshal investigating fatal Oak Grove house fire

OAK GROVE, La. (Press Release) — State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a house fire in Oak Grove involving one death.

The Goodwill Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of Roundhill Road just before 11:15 p.m.

Firefighters later discovered the body of a male in his 60’s inside.

At this time, the origin and cause of this fire are undetermined.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.