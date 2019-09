JACKSON PARISH, La. — (9/8/19) State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a house fire in Jackson Parish involving the deaths of two children.

The Hodge Fire Department responded to the call in the 1000 block of S. Elm Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, September 7.

Two children were unable to escape the fire, while three others and an adult were able to get out with minor injuries.

More information will be released as it becomes available.