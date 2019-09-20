State Fire Marshal: Burn ban issued in Madison Parish

MADISON PARISH, La. — (9/20/19) The Office of State Fire Marshal has issued a cease and desist order for all private burning, pursuant to his authority under R.S. 40:1602, within the boundaries of Madison Parish.

Private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government. This order is being issued to reduce the risk of fire during this unusual dry period and in response to constrained firefighter resources.

This order shall not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law

This order is effective September 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m, and shall remain in effect until rescinded.