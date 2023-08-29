WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With record heat and dry weather initiating numerous wildfires in Louisiana, citizens must be aware of basic prevention and preparation tips. State Farm officials have made a list of wildfire prevention and preparation tips for citizens to consider during the dry and hot weather.
To view those tips, be sure to view the list below.
Wildfire Planning
- Create a family evacuation plan and review it regularly.
- Pack a wildfire go-bag.
- Create a home inventory.
- Talk with your insurance agent every year to make sure your coverages are up to date, and you understand your policy.
Home Wildfire Preparedness
- Remove vines from house walls.
- Remove shrubs and other landscaping away from your house walls.
- Remove highly flammable and low-branched trees, such as evergreens, eucalyptus, and juniper.
- For remaining trees, remove limbs within 15 feet of the ground.
- Clear tree debris, such as fallen limbs, leaves, pine needles, and cones.
- Move stacked wood outside the safety zone.
- Pay special attention to clearing debris beneath decks and other overhangs.
- Consider removing wooden exterior structures, such as decks and patios, or replacing them with more fire-resistant materials.
- Install non-combustible roofing and siding materials, such as metal, slate, or concrete.
- Clear debris from gutters.
- Install electrical lines underground, if possible.
- Maintain a home inventory and review it with your insurance every year to ensure you have the right coverage for your needs.
Family Evacuation Plan
- Designate two alternative meeting points in the event the family is separated.
- If threatened by a wildfire, make sure the gas tank is full and you have cash on hand.
- Make sure you have your purse or wallet with keys, identification cards, and credit cards.
- Pack all necessities to avoid delays from unnecessary stops.
- Bring food and water, veterinarian records, and proof of vaccinations for your pets.
- Practice evacuation drills so you and your family can be prepared and know what to expect.
Prepare a Wildfire Go-Bag
- Drinkable water
- Non-perishable foods
- First-aid kit
- Face masks or coverings
- Prescriptions medications
- Glasses or contact lenses
- Flashlights and radios (extra batteries)
- Whistle or other sound-signaling device
- Multi-tool with a knife
- Medical cards and records
- Copies of important documents
- Waterproof bags or containers
- Pet food and water