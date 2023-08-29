WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With record heat and dry weather initiating numerous wildfires in Louisiana, citizens must be aware of basic prevention and preparation tips. State Farm officials have made a list of wildfire prevention and preparation tips for citizens to consider during the dry and hot weather.

To view those tips, be sure to view the list below.

Wildfire Planning

Create a family evacuation plan and review it regularly.

Pack a wildfire go-bag.

Create a home inventory.

Talk with your insurance agent every year to make sure your coverages are up to date, and you understand your policy.

Home Wildfire Preparedness

Remove vines from house walls.

Remove shrubs and other landscaping away from your house walls.

Remove highly flammable and low-branched trees, such as evergreens, eucalyptus, and juniper.

For remaining trees, remove limbs within 15 feet of the ground.

Clear tree debris, such as fallen limbs, leaves, pine needles, and cones.

Move stacked wood outside the safety zone.

Pay special attention to clearing debris beneath decks and other overhangs.

Consider removing wooden exterior structures, such as decks and patios, or replacing them with more fire-resistant materials.

Install non-combustible roofing and siding materials, such as metal, slate, or concrete.

Clear debris from gutters.

Install electrical lines underground, if possible.

Maintain a home inventory and review it with your insurance every year to ensure you have the right coverage for your needs.

Family Evacuation Plan

Designate two alternative meeting points in the event the family is separated.

If threatened by a wildfire, make sure the gas tank is full and you have cash on hand.

Make sure you have your purse or wallet with keys, identification cards, and credit cards.

Pack all necessities to avoid delays from unnecessary stops.

Bring food and water, veterinarian records, and proof of vaccinations for your pets.

Practice evacuation drills so you and your family can be prepared and know what to expect.

Prepare a Wildfire Go-Bag