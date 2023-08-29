WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With record heat and dry weather initiating numerous wildfires in Louisiana, citizens must be aware of basic prevention and preparation tips. State Farm officials have made a list of wildfire prevention and preparation tips for citizens to consider during the dry and hot weather.

To view those tips, be sure to view the list below.

Wildfire Planning

  • Create a family evacuation plan and review it regularly.
  • Pack a wildfire go-bag.
  • Create a home inventory.
  • Talk with your insurance agent every year to make sure your coverages are up to date, and you understand your policy.

Home Wildfire Preparedness

  • Remove vines from house walls.
  • Remove shrubs and other landscaping away from your house walls.
  • Remove highly flammable and low-branched trees, such as evergreens, eucalyptus, and juniper.
  • For remaining trees, remove limbs within 15 feet of the ground.
  • Clear tree debris, such as fallen limbs, leaves, pine needles, and cones.
  • Move stacked wood outside the safety zone.
  • Pay special attention to clearing debris beneath decks and other overhangs.
  • Consider removing wooden exterior structures, such as decks and patios, or replacing them with more fire-resistant materials.
  • Install non-combustible roofing and siding materials, such as metal, slate, or concrete.
  • Clear debris from gutters.
  • Install electrical lines underground, if possible.
  • Maintain a home inventory and review it with your insurance every year to ensure you have the right coverage for your needs.

Family Evacuation Plan

  • Designate two alternative meeting points in the event the family is separated.
  • If threatened by a wildfire, make sure the gas tank is full and you have cash on hand.
  • Make sure you have your purse or wallet with keys, identification cards, and credit cards.
  • Pack all necessities to avoid delays from unnecessary stops.
  • Bring food and water, veterinarian records, and proof of vaccinations for your pets.
  • Practice evacuation drills so you and your family can be prepared and know what to expect.

Prepare a Wildfire Go-Bag

  • Drinkable water
  • Non-perishable foods
  • First-aid kit
  • Face masks or coverings
  • Prescriptions medications
  • Glasses or contact lenses
  • Flashlights and radios (extra batteries)
  • Whistle or other sound-signaling device
  • Multi-tool with a knife
  • Medical cards and records
  • Copies of important documents
  • Waterproof bags or containers
  • Pet food and water