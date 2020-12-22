State Farm Good News: 12/23/2020

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Santa Tracker
Top Stories
US sues Walmart for alleged role in fueling opioid crisis
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Governor to give the latest on COVID-19 as we head into Christmas
Monroe Police Department investigating at Parkview Apartments after shots fired at officers
$900B COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress; Mnuchin says stimulus checks could arrive next week
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 22nd
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, December 22nd
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Monday, December 21st
Video
Morning Forecast – Monday, December 21st
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, December 21st
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, December 20th
Gallery
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
Louisiana Tech continues to defend the nest
Video
Top Stories
Louisiana Tech averaging 74 points on the season along with shooting almost 40 percent from deep| Matchup versus Lamar
Video
Oak grove looking to make history with their second trip in a row to the LHSAA prep classic
Video
Report: Drew Brees to start Sunday against the Chiefs
ULM travels down the interstate to take on the Techsters of Louisiana Tech
Video
Community
Home for the Holidays
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
Pilots For Patients are looking for more pilots
Video
“Christmas Star” will be visible Monday for the first time in 800 years
Video
Local teacher awarded part of SONIC’s $1.3 million in donations for learning supplies
Find out what phase you can get the COVD-19 Vaccine
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
State Farm Good News: 12/23/2020
Local News
Posted:
Dec 22, 2020 / 02:03 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 22, 2020 / 02:04 PM CST
Don't Miss
Louisiana offers minimal restrictions on feral hog management
Video
Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting that killed one in Camden
Man crashes into parked car after leading police on a high-speed chase through Monroe
Louisiana man convicted of killing three family members released from prison
Why are feral hogs so populous in Louisiana?
Video
Don't Miss
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Governor to give the latest on COVID-19 as we head into Christmas
Monroe Police Department investigating at Parkview Apartments after shots fired at officers
$900B COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress; Mnuchin says stimulus checks could arrive next week
Video
Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting that killed one in Camden
Gov. Edwards expected to give holiday warnings as part of Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,705 new cases and 51 new deaths, begins reporting vaccinations
2020 is deadliest year in US history
Trending Stories
Louisiana offers minimal restrictions on feral hog management
Video
Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting that killed one in Camden
Man crashes into parked car after leading police on a high-speed chase through Monroe
Louisiana man convicted of killing three family members released from prison
Why are feral hogs so populous in Louisiana?
Video