State Farm and Podnuh’s donate meals to hospital workers at St. Francis

MONROE, La (05/20/20) — Jeff Leaumont from State Farm donated 65 lunches today to the E.R. and ICU workers at St. Francis Medical Center. He partnered with Podnuh’s to hand out the food as a thank you for all that they’re doing right now to serve on the frontlines.

Leaumont says he’s grateful for their staff since they recently helped a friend of his battle the virus in the hospital.

“Just wanted to show our appreciation for the fact that they put their lives on the line everyday for us during COVID, but everyday they do. They’re constantly here taking care of us when we’re sick and we just wanted to show some appreciation for it,” said Jeff Leaumont, State Farm Insurance.

Leaumont says Todd and the staff at Podnuh’s were quick to jump on board with the donation and ready to give back to the frontline workers at st. Francis.