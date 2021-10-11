State corrections lieutenant arrested for pepper spray use

This image provided by the Louisiana Department of Corrections shows Juan Harris. The state corrections lieutenant has been arrested on a charge accusing him of inappropriately using pepper spray on an inmate. A Department of Corrections news release says Harris of Baton Rouge was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated battery. A department spokesman said Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 that he does not know whether Harris has an attorney who could speak for him. (Louisiana Department of Corrections via AP)

PLAQUEMINE, lA. (AP) — A state corrections lieutenant has been arrested on a charge accusing him of inappropriately using pepper spray on an inmate. A Department of Corrections news release says 49-year-old Juan Harris of Baton Rouge was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated battery.

The department said investigators found that Harris failed to follow proper protocol when he used the spray in mid-August in Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. Harris had worked there since Oct. 3, 2011. The department said Friday that he is on administrative leave until the department’s disciplinary process is complete. A department spokesman said Monday that he does not know whether Harris has an attorney who could speak for him.