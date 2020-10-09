State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Latest Coronavirus Numbers in Louisiana

Start Water System issues boil advisory

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
boil water_1494362392796.jpg

START, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Start Water system has issued a boil advisory for all of their customers.

The water company urges all their customers to boil their water for one full minute before consuming it.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories